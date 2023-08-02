Hot Weather Continues

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all of North and Central Texas through 8PM tonight . Temperatures and heat indices will range from 105 to 112 across the area. Today is also an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Hunt County.

The air quality in some areas of North Texas, including Hunt County is level orange, meaning it’s unhealthy for people with respiratory problems like asthma, emphysema and COPD. Ground-level ozone is the problem, and it can cause people to cough, wheeze and make it difficult to breathe deeply. Ozone often reaches unhealthy levels during hot sunny days and it can trigger asthma attacks and aggravate lung disease.