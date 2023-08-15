HUHTAMAKI INVESTING IN THE FUTURE IN PARIS, TEXAS 

Paris, Texas – August 15, 2023

Huhtamaki, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has announced an expansion project for its Paris, Texas facility. With a commitment to meeting growing market demands, the company will be adding approximately 400,000 square feet to its existing infrastructure at 800 W. Center Street.

“Huhtamaki’s ambitious growth plans will bring up to 80 new job opportunities to Paris, Texas,” said Maureen Hammond, Executive Director of the Paris Economic Development Corporation. “This project is set to drive an estimated investment of $85 million into our local economy, positioning it as one of the most significant capital expansion projects in Paris within the last decade. We are privileged to collaborate with and support Huhtamaki’s leadership team and employees as they advance the company’s strategic vision and continue their tradition of excellence in Paris, Texas.”

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Their innovative packaging protects on-the-go and on-the shelf food and beverages and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste.

“This expansion scales up our core business to support the continued growth of quick service restaurant customers,” said Ann O’Hara, President, Huhtamaki North America. “Paris is a great place to do business and we are pleased to expand our operations, grow our employee base, and invest in the thriving Paris community.”

The investment into production assets, leased warehouse, and manufacturing facility, will significantly increase the North America business segment’s capacity in folding cartons to support the growth of its foodservice business. Production is expected to start ramping up in Q1 2025 and will be key to servicing customers throughout the Southern and Midwestern states.

“As an Economic Development Corporation, we have prioritized our efforts to support and enhance our existing industry, and our support of Huhtamaki’s retention and expansion project is a perfect example of this mission in action,” said Josh Bray, Chairperson of the Paris Economic Development Corporation.

“Huhtamaki’s project not only aligns with our overarching goals but also underscores their invaluable role in contributing to the growth and prosperity of our community.”

Huhtamaki currently employs approximately 4,100 people across 18 manufacturing units in North America – 17 in the United States and 1 in Mexico – and is an industry-leading manufacturer of packaging for consumer-packaged goods, as well as tableware, cups, folding cartons, containers, carriers, trays and service ware for the foodservice industry and retail market.

The Paris facility has been in operation since 1972 and part of the Huhtamaki family for 12 years. Today, more than 190 employees at the Paris facility are focused on providing quick-service restaurant customers with the highest quality products and exceptional service.

For more information, please contact Lauren Trejo at the Paris Economic Development Corporation at (903) 784-6964 or ltrejo@selectparistexas.com.