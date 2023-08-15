Mt Pleasant Sexual Predator Gets Life In Prison

In 2021, Macedo-Medrano (58) was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child over 2 years, while the child was between 3 and 5 years old. It took enormous courage on behalf of the victim to come forward and speak with the MPPD. Thanks to the Titus County District Attorney’s Office, Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, investigators from the MPPD, and the brave victim, today Macedo-Medrano was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.