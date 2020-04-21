Kirk Named North Lamar Athletic Director

Familiar face to lead the Panthers and Pantherettes

Kendal Kirk, a familiar face at North Lamar High School, was hired by the North Lamar ISD School Board during a regular meeting Monday night as the district’s new athletic director. Kirk, who is an assistant principal at NLHS, was additionally given the responsibility as interim athletic director on February 13. His full-time position as athletic director will begin July 1. Aaron Emeyabbi, who was employed by North Lamar as athletic director and coach in April 2016, resigned effective June 30, 2020.

“I am very excited to accept the position of Athletic Director at North Lamar,” said Kirk. “Since I have been at North Lamar for several years serving both in boys’ and girls’ athletics, I feel like I have a lot to offer.”

Referring to the new norm since the outbreak of COVID-19, Kirk said, “Although this is going to be a challenge, especially in light of the world we currently live in at this time, I feel that I am up to the challenge. I want to continue and try to make North Lamar the best it can be by supporting all the coaches, school administrators, community, and student-athletes. I would also like to thank the administration and school board for trusting me in this opportunity to lead the district in their athletics program.”

Kirk gives credit to his family, who has been very influential and supportive during this time. He says his wife, Stephanie, and sons Jack, a seventh-grader at Stone Middle School, and Andy, a junior at NLHS, have helped him achieve goals that he never believed possible.

“I have had many people that have influenced me in my life; my parents, numerous principals, and superintendents, and of course, all the coaches, teachers and students that I have worked with over the years. I have learned so many countless valuable lessons from each of these that have helped guide me along the way,” said Kirk.

Showing her support on the Board’s choice, NLISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart said, “Kendal Kirk has worked for North Lamar ISD for 24 years. Kendal is an experienced leader that I feel confident will do an excellent job supporting our coaches and athletes as they excel throughout the year.”