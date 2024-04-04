Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header

Lamar County Deputies Arrest Two On Multiple Warrants

Lamar County deputies arrested 64-year-old Michael Dewayne Duke was arrested on multiple warrants. HE’s charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony bail jumping, evading arrest, failure to identify as a fugitive and Violation of Parole. He’s being held without bond in the Lamar County jail.

Twenty-nine-year old Jose Simon Ovalle was arrested by Lamar County deputies on 4 warrants. He’s charged with Assault with Bodily Injury-Family Violence, two counts of interference with an emergency call and terroristic threat. His bonds total $14,000.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved