Lamar County Deputies Arrest Two On Multiple Warrants

Lamar County deputies arrested 64-year-old Michael Dewayne Duke was arrested on multiple warrants. HE’s charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony bail jumping, evading arrest, failure to identify as a fugitive and Violation of Parole. He’s being held without bond in the Lamar County jail.

Twenty-nine-year old Jose Simon Ovalle was arrested by Lamar County deputies on 4 warrants. He’s charged with Assault with Bodily Injury-Family Violence, two counts of interference with an emergency call and terroristic threat. His bonds total $14,000.