Lamar County Detention Captain defied the odds and returned to work after a stroke left him in a wheelchair. According to Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Lamar County, Detention Captain Mike Hines, returned to work after suffering a stroke in November 2018 that left him in a wheelchair. Dallas doctors told him to look for assisted care. Hines says through the power of prayer and help from many people he was able to walk into the Lamar County Jail again.