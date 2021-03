A Louisiana couple was arrested after Sulphur Springs police received a tip that people were smoking marijuana in a local motel. Responding officers found contraband including methamphetamine, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and a weapon. Marcus Dewayne Poole and Haley Alexis Nichols were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and Poole was also charged with was unlawful possession of a firearm and Nichols was also charged on an Arizona warrant.