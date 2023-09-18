ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Major Drug Bust At Sulphur Springs Motel

 

 

On 09-18-2023 in the morning hours the Sulphur Springs Special Crimes Unit and Patrol officers executed a Felony arrest of a local Fentanyl dealer. SCU had secured felony arrest warrants and executed the arrest on Helm Lane in Sulphur Springs, Tx. That arrest resulted in a Narcotics Search Warrant being executed at the Best Western Motel. During the search approx. 34.6 grams of Fentanyl tabs, 7.7 grams of powder Cocaine, 29.7 grams of Xanax pills, a Glock 19 pistol W/ highcapacity magazine, $6,679 US Currency were all located in a Hidden  compartment (inside foot stool) in motel room. After arrest and during booking at the jail an additional 3.3 grams of suspected Fentanyl tabs (blue m30 tabs) were found on the female. 

MITCHELL, SILAS GRACEN W/

  1. MAN DEL CS PG1B<1G “F3” (FENTANYL WARRANT) 2. MAN DEL CS PG1B>=1G<4G “F2” (FENTANYL WARRANT) 3. POSS CS PG1B>=4G<200G “F1(FENTANYL) 
  2. POSS CS PG1>=4G<200G “F2” (COCAINE) 
  3. POSS CS PG3>=28G<200G F3″ (XANAX) 

SPRAGUE, MADDISON KAY W/

  1. POSS CS PG1B>=4G<200G “F1” (FENTANYL) 2. POSS CS PG1>=4G<200G “F2(COCAINE) 3. POSS CS PG3>=28G<200G F3″ (XANAX) 

Lt. Estes # 304, Special Crimes Unit 

 

