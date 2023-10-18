Maxey House Celebrates Halloween

PARIS, Texas –– The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is celebrating Halloween this year with the come-and-go event Maxey After Dark on Saturday, October 28, at the site, at 812 South Church Street in Paris, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. As visitors move from room to room during the event, they will learn about more macabre aspects of Victorian death, mourning, and burial traditions.

“We are excited for visitors to experience the Maxey House after the sun goes down and the shadows emerge. Not only will they learn about Victorian era Halloween traditions, they can enjoy spooky games and crafts to take home,” said Elana Barton, site educator.

Admission to Maxey After Dark admission is $5.00 a person. Children five and under are free.

In addition to Maxey After Dark, the Maxey House still participates in Texas Archeology Month with its QR code exhibits on the Maxey grounds and at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris. Visitors can visit the Maxey grounds to learn more about the historic structures that once stood on the site but are no longer there. At the same time, the cemetery focuses on the meanings behind different symbols on Maxey and Long family gravestones. Both QR code exhibits are free. Visitors can explore Evergreen Cemetery seven days a week from dawn until dusk at 560 Evergreen Street in Paris.

For more information on these events, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the site at 903.785.5716, visit the site’s website at www.visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com, or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.

Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War as a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966, and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information, visit www.visitsbmh.com.

