An East Texas man has been arrested on felony drug charges after he was stopped for a vehicle registration violation in Harrison County. During a roadside interview, 59-year-old Jeffrey Grantham of Karnack pulled a marijuana pipe from his pocket and a search of the vehicle was initiated. The deputy found 88 grams of TCH edibles and wax, 10 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana. Granthem is being held under $100,000 bond