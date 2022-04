Net Health will be back in Sulphur Springs, offering Pediatric and Adult COVID vaccines at the MMU tents behind Christus Mother Frances Hospital every four weeks. No appointment is necessary. From 10:00 am until 3:00 pm daily, vaccines will be given during the weeks April 4-8, May 2-6, May 31–June 3, June 27–July 1, July 25-29, August 22–26, September 19–23, October 17–21. September and October dates are tentative.