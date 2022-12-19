NETBIO December Cattle Sale

Producers sold 4,449 head of pre-conditioned cattle at the December Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s (NETBIO) Calf and Yearling Sale held Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission.

A total of 171 producers and members of NETBIO consigned and sold cattle in the sale. It finished with 23 buyers who had paid an average of $950.21 per head for the 4.449 head of cattle.

“The cattle all looked very good despite the weather,” said David Fowler, co-owner of the livestock commission and a NETBIO director. “There was a lot of buyer activity, and many cattle were going back to winter on wheat pastures.”

“The buyers who come to the NETBIO sales look for quality cattle, and it was again evident that our producers offered the quality cattle they were looking for,” Fowler added.

Fowler said there was a good amount of online bidding and buying activity. As a result of the online offers, buyers purchased a total of 973 head of cattle over the Internet.

The next NETBIO sale will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, and will kick off the new sale year. All the NETBIO sales are held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction Market and begin at 1 p.m.

The NETBIO Pre-Conditioned Stocker and Feeder Calf Sale give producers a marketplace to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings to buyers in load lot quantities. NETBIO holds eight pre-conditioned cattle sales per year.