Three new inductees into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning at the Hall of Fame’s headquarters in Carthage. The Hall honors “those who have made outstanding contributions to country music and were born in the state of Texas.” This includes singers, songwriters, disc jockeys, and others. This year’s inductees include Roy Orbison (posthumously), Tracy Lawrence, Barbara Mandrell, Irlene Mandrell, and Louise Mandrell, aka The Mandrell Sisters.