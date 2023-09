State Troopers report that one man is dead and one in jail following a deadly crash on US 69 at Wood County Rd 2260 over the weekend. Moises Joribio, 41, of Mineola, was yielding to oncoming traffic to turn left when a vehicle driven by Maxwell H. Lee, 25, of Quitman, struck him. Officials pronounced Joribio at the scene and arrested Lee for intoxication and manslaughter.