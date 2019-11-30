One Person Killed In Paris

A multi-vehicle crash was called into the Paris 9-1-1 center Saturday morning at 9:22 in the 400-block of Johnson Woods Dr., resulting in the death of one man. Involved were three vehicles and a trailer along with three men.

A pickup (Unit 1) was driving northbound on Johnson Woods Dr., and the driver had a reported medical issue. He lost control of the truck and veering off to the right side of the roadway, coming into contact with a parked pickup (Unit 2), which struck another parked pickup (Unit 3) and crashed into three men, knocking one into a trailer (Unit 4).

A crew was working on a fence and had parked their pickups a trail in front of the home. The driver and a passenger of Unit 1 and all three men were transported to the hospital by EMS. One of the men who was working on the fence died at the hospital.

The department’s Accident Investigation Team is still investigating the crash. The name of the deceased will not be released awaiting notification of next of kin.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police