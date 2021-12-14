Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Christmas and Sanitation Schedule

The City of Paris Sanitation Department WILL BE CLOSED on Thursday, December 23rd and Friday, December 24th to enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families.   Normal collection will resume on Monday, December 27th.

              The Compost Site WILL BE OPENED on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The Compost Site WILL BE CLOSED on Thursday, December 23rd and Friday, December 24th.

               Reminder:  The Compost Site WILL BE CLOSED every Saturday in the months of January and February.

               The City of Paris Sanitation Department WILL collect trash on Friday, December 31st!  The Compost Site WILL BE CLOSED on Friday, December 31st.

If you have any questions, please call 903.784.9266.

