The First Annual Paris Kite Fest, presented by the Paris Area Arts Alliance, will be held on Saturday, April 20, on the North Lamar ISD Grounds. This FREE event for “kids of all ages” runs from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Kite Fest will feature a DJ, food trucks, games, kids’ crafts, kite contests, and kite giveaways as long as the supply lasts. For additional information or weather condition updates, visit the FaceBook page for “ParisArea ArtsAlliance” or call 903-782-6215.