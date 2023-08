The Paris Public Library is hosting a community Meet and Greet for NY Times best selling author Reavis Wortham of Paris. Wortham will be in the Library on Saturday Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. He’s the author of the acclaimed “Red River Series” novels. The local author is celebrating his newest release, “Hard Country” and will be selling signed copies at the event. Anyone with questions can email library director Connie Lawman at clawman@paristexas.gov or by calling Library at 903-785-8531