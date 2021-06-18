" /> Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 18) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 18)

Clint Cooper 12 hours ago

Keithdrick Dellion Patterson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of NE 8th St at 1:24 Friday morning for expired registration. The driver, Keithdrick Dellion Patterson, 41, of Paris, was intoxicated. Officers arrested Patterson and discovered he had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated. They enhanced his charge to a felony and placed him in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a deadly conduct report in the 2000-block of Fitzhugh Ave Thursday evening at 6:42. The victim reported that someone had shot a bullet through the front of the building. The bullet penetrated the outer wall, ricocheted off the floor, and struck a second wall. The incident occurred sometime between June 15 and this date. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Jun 17).

