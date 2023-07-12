Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 12)

On Tuesday morning at 10:56, officers responded to a residence burglary in the 10-block of W. Washington. A known suspect had kicked in the victim’s door and assaulted her. There were witnesses to the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and officers could not locate the suspect.

At 4:16 Tuesday morning, officers worked an assault in the 2500 block of N. Main. The victim and the suspect stayed in a room at a motel when the suspect assaulted the victim. The victim requested responders take her to the North Campus of Paris Regional Medical Center. When the victim returned, she found that the suspect had left her two children, both under three, alone in the room and unattended. They determined the children were unharmed. Officers took a report for assault and Abandoning a Child.

Officers made 15 traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 11 calls for service for Tuesday (Jul 11).