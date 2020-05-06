Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 6)

Justin Lee Exum

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100-block of SW 44th Tuesday afternoon at 8:54. Reportedly, a white Ford one-ton pick-up had intentionally collided into a gray Ford one-ton pick-up. The white truck had also run over a mailbox and a small tree. The driver, Justin Lee Exum, 35, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. Exum was booked into the city jail and is waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (May 5).