Paris Regional Medical Center Receives Level 3 Trauma Designation

Only designated trauma facility within approximate 90-mile radius

Officials at Paris Regional Medical Center announced late last week that Paris Regional Medical Center (PRMC) received Level 3 Trauma Center Designation by The Texas Department of State Health Services. PRMC is the only designated trauma facility within an approximate 90-mile radius of Paris and one of only 55 Level 3 facilities in the state of Texas.

Jynnell Elder, RN, PRMC Trauma Coordinator said, “This new designation is not only a great achievement for the hospital but is also great news for our entire community. The State has determined Paris Regional Medical Center meets all requirements to accept a higher acuity of trauma patient, properly intervene, and implement care. For our community it means being able to remain close to home while we provide high-level evidence-based standards.”

To receive a designation from the state of Texas, a hospital must first demonstrate its abilities to the American College of Surgeons (ACS). After completion of a rigorous one-year demonstration period and compiling a year’s worth of data a facility must then prove its capability of serving the public based upon strict standards and survey completion.

Steve Hyde PRMC CEO adds, “We’re honored by this new designation. It is a great reflection of the hard work that PRMC does every day to serve our patients and their families. Our entire team, in conjunction with area physicians, is committed to always moving forward, improving, and expanding the level of service we provide to the people of the northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma region. We’ve invested significant time and resources, including the development of a highly trained trauma team, to allow us to receive this designation.”

Trauma designations in Texas are earned in levels 1 through 4, with Level 1 being the highest among the rankings and only confirmed at facilities affiliated with educational systems. Level 3 centers (being the highest designation that can be achieved outside a metropolitan area) provide for resuscitation, stabilization, and assessment of injury victims. The Level 3 Facility’s medical team provides necessary treatment or arranges for appropriate transfer to a higher level designated trauma facility. Additionally, the designation offers ongoing educational opportunities, in trauma related topics, for health care professionals and the public.

Mark Campbell, MD, Trauma Medical Director and trauma surgeon, explains the required services of a Level 3 Trauma Center. “The standards of being a Level 3 Trauma Facility requires around-the-clock availability of general surgery, orthopedics, anesthesia, operating room access, labor and delivery services, radiology and lab services. We offer much more extensive services than a typical emergency room.”

In 2017 more than 36,000 patients were seen at the Paris Regional Emergency Department. With the new designation PRMC expects to be able to care for patients who previously had to be transferred to a higher level of care. The hospital is also equipped to receive transfers in from area hospitals and emergency rooms not prepared for trauma patients.

“A designated trauma facility is a step above your typical Emergency Room. When choosing care for your trauma needs, it’s important to seek treatment from a designated trauma center.” explains Steve Hyde, CEO