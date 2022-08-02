Hess Lawn Mower Header
Record Settlement In Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash

A fatal crash on  I-30 near Sulphur Springs that occurred when an 18-wheeler collided with a disabled passenger car has resulted in a record settlement. The  fiery crash happened in May of 2020 and claimed the lives of 2 small children. The firm of Goudarzi & Young announced the settlement of $150 million against Werner Enterprises, the owner of the 18 wheeler. The suit claimed the driver of the 18-wheeler was negligent in the operation of the tractor-trailer. The lawsuit also said Werner was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of the driver.

