Reno Celebration Saturday

Reno’s Summer Celebration & Hamburger Cook-off

June 26, Noon until Dark

Reno Kiwanis Park

Live music by Mix Society, local vendors, Kona Ice, the Chocolate Kettle, the Brew Crue, bounce houses, water slides, foam machine, face painting, wrestling show by American Pride Championship Wrestling, and a MAGNIFICENT FIREWORKS SHOW, courtesy of Reno Fireworks!

The hamburger cook-off will benefit the Reno Volunteer Fire Department. The burgers will be sold to the public for $10 while they last and comes with chips and a drink.

Schedule

Begins at noon

Vendors, bounce houses, water slides

4:00-6:00 pm: American Pride Championship Wrestling

5:00 pm: Hamburger Contest Judging

5:30 pm: Hamburger Contest Winners Announced

6:00 pm: Burgers go on sale to the public

5:00-8:00 pm: Face Painting by Siren Soul & more

6:00 pm-9:00 pm: Live music by Mix Society

Sundown: FIREWORKS!

PARKING LOCATIONS:

Reno Kiwanis Park, 6800 Pine Mill Road

Reno Kiwanis Park, 450 Anderson Road

Canaanland Church of God, 7055 Lamar Road