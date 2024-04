Reno’s Annual ‘Spring Clean Up’ is tomorrow and Sunday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm at the Reno City Yard behind City Hall. They are accepting commercial materials, batteries, and tires. They do not accept appliances with freon or wet paint. They will accept antifreeze and oil filters; you can bring oil in a five-gallon container or something smaller. A water bill showing proof of residency in Reno will be required. Call 903-785-6571 for information.