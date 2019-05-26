Texarkana Chamber Cash Mob

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the first ever Chamber Cash Mob. The community event will take place May 29 at 3:30 pm at the corner of Olive and Broad Street in Texarkana, AR. The business will be announced at that time.

Cash Mobs are flash mobs, but instead of singing and dancing, we spend money as a group! We target Chamber businesses which make this community special! We help businesses grow, we make people happy, purchase goods, and we have a great time. Please bring at least $10 cash to spend. Special promotions will be offered.

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on community and economic development for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties. Information on the Chamber and the upcoming program is available at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas or 903-792-7191.