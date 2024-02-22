Texas Lottery’s Responsible Gambling Program Recertified By NASPL And NCPG

AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery has announced that its responsible gambling program has recently been recertified by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) at the “Implementation Level.” The latest certification through the NASPL-NCPG Parallel Verification Process (PVP) extends the Texas Lottery’s responsible gambling verification through December 2026.

“While the Texas Lottery works to provide its players with innovative and entertaining lottery products to generate revenue for public education and veterans’ services, it takes responsible gambling very seriously,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We are thrilled to have our responsible gambling program recertified at the Implementation Level and we look forward to enhancing our social responsibility of improving our responsible gambling initiatives, while remaining committed to the principles outlined by NASPL and NCPG.”

The NASPL-NCPG PVP provides a pathway for lotteries that have achieved World Lottery Association (WLA) responsible gambling certification to qualify for the appropriate NASPL-NCPG Responsible Gambling Verification level. The Texas Lottery achieved WLA Level 3 responsible gambling recertification in December 2023.

To achieve NASPL-NCPG verification at the Implementation Level, an independent assessment panel with responsible gambling expertise evaluated the Texas Lottery’s efforts in several areas, including: planning, employee training, retailer training, public education and awareness, product oversight, research and evaluation, and advertising and resources.

The Texas Lottery provides awareness training for retailers, vendors and employees and makes resource information available through the dedicated Responsible Gambling page on its website and brochures displayed at licensed lottery retail locations across Texas. Responsible gambling messages are also featured in employee and retailer communications and on the Texas Lottery’s official social media accounts. The Texas Lottery is a member of WLA, NASPL and a Silver member of the NCPG. Additionally, it participates in the NCPG-McGill University Gift Responsibly Campaign to prevent underage gambling and in the National Problem Gambling Awareness Month campaign conducted annually in March.