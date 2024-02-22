Five File To Fill Four Seats On The Paris City Council.

PARIS, TEXAS – Five people filed to fill four available seats on the Paris City Council in the May 4 election during the filing period that closed at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. District two, currently represented by Mayor Reginald B. Hughes, is the only contested race, with Kelvin Hicks challenging Hughes for the seat.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, City Clerk Janice Ellis held a drawing for ballot position between Hughes and Hicks. Hicks will be first on the ballot, with Hughes listed second.

At the Moday, Feb. 26 regular meeting, the Paris City Council is expected to cancel the election in districts one, three, and six as candidates in those districts are uncontested. Incumbent Shatara Moore applied to retain her seat in District One, as did District Three incumbent Gary Savage. Alix Putnam is unopposed to fill the District Six position. Current District Six council member Clayton Pilgrim is not eligible for re-election due to term limits. Pilgrim will complete his third consecutive two-year term in May.