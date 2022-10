Fifty-year-old Richard Brown of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for Assault-Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation. HE remains in the Titus County jail in lieu of $70,000 bond.

Fifty-four-year-old Shawn Stokes and 41-year-old Micguan Warr, both of California were arrested in Titus County for Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Stokes bond was set at $45,000 and Warr’s bond was set at $23,000. Both remain in jail.