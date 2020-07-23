" /> TSTA Sues Education Commissioner Over Charter School Teacher Certification – EastTexasRadio.com
TSTA Sues Education Commissioner Over Charter School Teacher Certification

4 hours ago

Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath is facing a lawsuit from Texas teachers. They claim Morath made rule changes that allow charter schools to hire uncertified teachers.

The Texas State Teachers Association claims Morath rewrote rules for charters allowing them the final authority to hire, supervise, assign and evaluate all of that campus employees. TSA’s Clay Robison says the rule changes violate state law. The association claims that the TEA commissioner has become a champion of charter schools and not their regulator.

