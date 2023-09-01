Upshur County Courthouse Renovations?

Upshur County commissioners heard updates Thursday on a project to renovate the courthouse. The county will use 5.2 million dollars from a grant from the Texas Historical Commission for the project and pay another five million dollars out of its contingency fund. County Judge Todd Tefteller said they had to accept the grant or else they would be ineligible for another from the Historical Commission. Some at the meeting thought the money should go toward road improvements, but the judge spoke up on behalf of the courthouse project.