Victim of Fatal Sulphur Springs Crash Identified

Press Release From Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson

On Thursday, May 18, at 5:07 p.m. Sulsphur Springs police responded to the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Airport Road in reference to a major crash. According to preliminary investigation, a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche was northbound on Hillcrest Drive approaching the intersection of Airport Road. A 2016 Honda CR-V was westbound on Airport Road from the stop sign. The Honda failed to yield right of way causing the crash.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Christus Mother Francis but later succumbed to her injuries. The driver was identified as Rebecca Wright Flippin, 68 years of age from Sulphur Springs, TX.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to Christus Mother Francis and was treated and released.

Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers.