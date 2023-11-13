Volunteers: The Heart Of The Salvation Army’s Christmas Programs

Volunteers urgently needed to support The Salvation Army’s Christmas initiatives

Paris, Texas (November 13, 2023)— While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been brutal at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores and Angel Trees are up, volunteers are needed to help ensure our community’s men, women, and children in need experience the joys of Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Paris seeks volunteers for its Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program.

Major Jennifer Chisholm of The Salvation Army in Paris invites the community to get involved: “Come spend some time volunteering and make a meaningful impact on the lives of countless individuals this holiday season. We have volunteer opportunities tailored just for you, whether you can spare an hour, a morning, or a full day and come as an individual, family, or group.”

Become a Bell Ringer –Every dollar collected in the Red Kettle supports The Salvation Army’s social services programs throughout the year in Paris.

Bell Ringer Volunteer Details:

Dates: November 18 – December 23, Monday – Saturday

How to volunteer: Visit RegisterToRing.com and follow the prompts to sign up for the location and shift of your choice, or contact Lt. Paul Chisholm at 903-240-0102 or Paul.Chisholm@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Become an Angel Tree Volunteer –Thanks to the generosity of local donors and businesses, The Salvation Army will provide gifts for 700 children through the Angel Tree program. Volunteer activities include working at Angel Tree adoption locations, sorting donations, and participating in the gift distribution day for registered families. In addition, churches and businesses can host an Angel Tree to bring joy and holiday cheer to children in the community.

Angel Tree Volunteer Details:

Dates: November 27 – December 16

How to volunteer: Please get in touch with Major Jennifer Chisholm at 210-310-6766 or Jennifer.Chisholm@uss.salvationarmy.org.

If you’re interested in volunteering to ring the bell, supporting the Angel Tree program, or serving holiday meals, please call The Salvation Army at 903-240-0102. To donate or for more ways to engage with The Salvation Army, visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/paris/.