2017 Crape Myrtle Queen to be crowned Friday

The Crape Myrtle Queen coronation is Friday Night (May 12) in Bywaters Park at 8:00 pm. Garden Study Club and Tejas Garden Club with Jeanne Kraft as chairman is the sponsor of the event. Generous contributions from the community make “Memoirs of a Royal Occasion” possible for the fortieth annual event.

Bill Kennedy will serve as master of ceremonies and introduce the court of princesses from the Althea Garden Club of Paris High School. Their fathers are their escorts. They are:

Josie Cade, 16, a sophomore, daughter of Kelly and Jeff Cade.

Ansley Downs, 16, a sophomore, daughter of Annie and Daniel Downs.

Katy Hall, 16, a junior, daughter of Kayla and Robert Hall.

Heather Nichole Hawkes, 16, a sophomore, daughter of Dee and Darrell Hawkes.

Laney Madding, 16, a junior, daughter of Terri Leigh and Stephen Walker and the late Brad Madding.

Erika Palomares, 16, a sophomore, daughter of Juventina and Carmelo Palomares.

Brooke Spencer, 16, a junior, daughter of Celeste and Rob Spencer.

Alyssa Tacuyan, 15, a sophomore, daughter of Eva and Jerry Tacuyan.

Mollie Clement, a senior at PHS and the 2016-2017 queen, will crown the new queen. Mollie is the daughter of Monica and Eddie Clement.

Event attendees will enjoy music by the PHS Band, solos by Deja Sikes and Janya Cook, a ballet by Elite Dance Academy, Jocelyn Herndon will juggle, and Janya Cook will dance. A reception follows in The Gibraltar Hotel.