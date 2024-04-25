ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Paris High School Student Receives $1,000 Fine Arts Scholarship from Paris Chevrolet and Texoma Chevy Dealers

Paris Chevrolet and Texoma Chevy Dealers presented Anderson Bunch with a $1,000.00 Texoma Excellence in Fine Arts Scholarship for his remarkable achievements.

Anderson’s dedication to music, particularly his trumpet mastery, has shone brightly throughout his seven-plus years of commitment. Notably, he’s secured the prestigious position of 1st chair All-State trumpet player for two consecutive years, showcasing both his skill and dedication. Additionally, as a three-time standout member of the 5A TMEA Texas All-State Band and four-year Region 4 UIL 1st Chair, Anderson consistently demonstrates his exceptional musical talent.

Yet, Anderson’s impact transcends his individual achievements. As a member of the Paris High School band, he has left an enduring mark as only the fourth bandsman in the school’s history to achieve the feat of making the All-State Band three times. His dedication to his craft is matched by his leadership qualities, as evidenced by his role as drum major for the Blue Blazes band over the past two years. Anderson’s energy and positivity have become synonymous with the spirit of the band program.

Anderson’s excellence extends beyond music. He’s an honor graduate, excelling in dual credit and AP classes. Additionally, he’s achieved the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout, showcasing not just academic prowess, but also a strong commitment to service and leadership.

Anderson embodies the rare combination of talent, work ethic, and character, poised to inspire others as he begins his journey at Texas A&M University.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved