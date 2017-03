Former Hallsville ISD teacher Wendy Lee Edney, 41, pleaded guilty Monday. The court sentenced her to two years’ probation and 180 days in county jail. Edney was driving drunk in April 2016 and became involved in a hit-and-run with her two daughters in her vehicle. That wreck occurred in Northern Longview at N. Eastman Road and Hawkins Parkway. Edney was formerly Hallsville’s seventh-grade English language arts teacher at the junior high.