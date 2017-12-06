Related Posts

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $695 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $695.2 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 10.8 percent more than in December 2016. Sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly is the base for these distributions.

Change from 2016

Bowie 8.56%

Camp < -2.42%>

Delta 10.97%

Fannin 3.40%

Gregg 12.25%

Hopkins <-2.22%>

Hunt <-1.5%>

Lamar 4.70%

Marion <-3.49%>

Morris 4.41%

Rains 8.92%

Red River 6.83%

Smith 4.82%

Titus <-17.08%>

Upshur 9.48%

Wood <-7.41%>