Mattress Heaven Tax Season Sale
Momentum New Year Sale
Hess-Header Banner
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Roach Header
Morrell banner
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Coast Guard Medevacs Mariner

7 hours ago

Coast Guard medevacs mariner from 336-foot tanker near Galveston, Texas

 

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner of the 336-foot tanker Kassos approximately 40 miles south of Galveston Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Station Galveston watchstanders received a call from the captain of the Kassos who reported a crewmember had suffered a broken leg. Station Galveston notified Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders, who consulted the duty flight surgeon, and they recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Houston hoisted the 38-year-old man and transferred him to medical personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, where he was in stable condition.

Weather on scene reported 17-mph winds with 5-foot seas.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     