Coast Guard medevacs mariner from 336-foot tanker near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner of the 336-foot tanker Kassos approximately 40 miles south of Galveston Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Station Galveston watchstanders received a call from the captain of the Kassos who reported a crewmember had suffered a broken leg. Station Galveston notified Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders, who consulted the duty flight surgeon, and they recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Houston hoisted the 38-year-old man and transferred him to medical personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, where he was in stable condition.

Weather on scene reported 17-mph winds with 5-foot seas.