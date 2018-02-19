Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 19)

Saturday just after 4:00 pm police received several 9-1-1 phone calls around regarding Ketemya Hurndon, 39, of Paris, shot at the location in the 200-block of SE 13th Street. Paramedics took Hurndon, who had multiple gunshot wounds to the hospital. He was in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Reportedly another person was seen in the parking lot talking with the victim shortly before people reported hearing gunshots. A light-colored SUV was seen leaving the area. Detectives are working leads.

Fredrick Sanders

Friday morning Paris Police responded to the parole office in regards to a warrant arrest. They arrested Fredrick Sanders, 40, on an outstanding parole violation warrant.

James Rather

Police worked a disturbance in the 1500-block of E Polk and arrested James Rather, 53, the suspect involved in a physical altercation with another male. Reportedly, during the argument, Mr. Rather allegedly cut the other man on the hand with a knife.

A complainant called the Police Department stating an unknown suspect had used their credit card information to conduct transactions in other states. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers worked a burglary of a residence in the 1000-block of SE 16th. An unknown suspect forced entry into the complainant’s house and took a television and a game console. The investigation is ongoing.

A person walked into the Police Department stating an unknown suspect had used their credit card to complete an online transaction.

Paris Police responded to 258 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Feb 19).