A Dallas Cowboys watch party in Collin County Sunday night turned into a blood bath after a man opened fire on its guests. Plano Police say officers received a call of ‘shots fired’ around 8:00 Sunday night and arrived in more gunfire inside the home. There were nine gunshot victims, seven of them killed. Officers confronted the gunman, and he was shot and killed. Witnesses say they noticed a couple arguing in the yard before hearing 30-40 shots from inside the home.