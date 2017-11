Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death involving Juan Cordova-Sanchez, 26 of Nash, a prisoner at the Bi-State Jail on Saturday morning after 2:00. Paramedics took Sanchez to Wadley Hospital after reportedly losing consciousness while in jail. Sanchez attempted to flag down an officer but fled to the hospital. He reported to 911 he was injured. Officers booked him into jail without incident. Officers learned Sanchez was in cardiac arrest in his cell. He died at the hospital.