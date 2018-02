A 26-year-old North Texas man has been charged in connection with a Smith County crash that claimed the lives of three people. Gilberto Gomez, 26, of Saginaw, has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter in the February 12 crash near Lindale. Investigators say Gomez collided head-on with a car, killing a Lindale couple. A passenger in Gomez’s vehicle was also killed. Gomez remains in jail in lieu of $2,250,000 bond.