A&M-Texarkana Members Building Bridge

A&M-Texarkana, community partner to build bridge

at Bringle Lake Wilderness Trail

Photo Identification: Members of Phi Lambda Chi fraternity at Texas A&M University-Texarkana work on the Bringle Lake Wilderness Trail walking bridge at Bringle Lake Park.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Members of Phi Lambda Chi fraternity at Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently spent their Saturday working on a proposed walking bridge at the Bringle Lake Wilderness Trail at Bringle Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas.

Approximately ten students showed up to work on the bridge on Nov. 18, said Dr. Nancy Jordan, associate provost at A&M-Texarkana.

“The students worked on the muddiest part of the trail and made good progress,” Dr. Jordan said. “They finished about a third of the proposed walking bridge. We hope they’ll be able to make more progress on their next work day since they started with the worst part of the trail.”

The Bringle Lake Wilderness Trail is the result of several years of planning and collaboration among Texas A&M University-Texarkana, the City of Texarkana, Texas, and Partnership for the Pathway. The Texas Parks and 12

“This wilderness trail will benefit the students, faculty, and staff at A&M-Texarkana as well as the citizens of Bowie County,” said Dr. Nancy Jordan, interim dean of Graduate Studies and Research at A&M-Texarkana. “A&M-Texarkana embarked on this project as a way to give back to the Texarkana community and thank the City of Texarkana for their support. It serves as a model for future collaborations with our community partners.”

The first phase of the wilderness trail project covered approximately 2.5 miles of upgrades to the existing wilderness trail surface – from the newly constructed Bringle Lake East Park to the Bringle Lake dam. The second phase of the project completes the almost 7-mile loop of the wilderness trail system.

