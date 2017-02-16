Executive Committee Meeting Agenda for Thursday (Feb 23)

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant,

Texas.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting held Thursday, January 26, 2017, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewals by Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation to authorize continued operation of an existing lagoon flare at the facility located near US Highway 271 and FM 127,

Mt. Pleasant, Titus County, Texas. (See page 7 – to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Regular Business

Item 6. Review and consider approval of prioritization of 2017 Homeland Security Grant Program funds as recommended by the ATCOG Homeland Security Advisory Committee. (See attachment 1 – page 9) (To be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel)

Item 7. Review and consider authorizing the Executive Director, as ATCOG Authorized Official, to submit an application of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for the purchase of Juvenile Justice Services Project for FY 2018. (See attachment 2 – page 11) (To be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 8. Review Transportation Program funding requirements pertaining to integrity and ethical behavior as mandated by the Texas Transportation Commission and Texas Department of Transportation. (See attachment 3 – page 13) (To be presented by staff member Sharon Pipes, as information only)

Item 9. Review and consider approval of Resolution of Support for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission and the Texas parks and Wildlife Department to accept and designate the North East Texas Trail (NETT) as a Linear State Park under the TPWD. (See attachment 4 – page 14) (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Other Business

Item 10. Update on CCH Eligibility for FY2018. (See attachment 5 – page 16) (To be presented by staff member Patricia Haley, as information only)

Item 11. Discussion of Bylaws revision ideas. (See attachment 6 – page 17) (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 12. Executive Director Report (For information only; see attachment 7 – page 26) (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

• Update on TxDOT regional planning workshop 1

Announcements

The next Executive Committee Meeting will be held Thursday, March 30, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., in Clarksville, Texas, hosted by the Honorable Ann Rushing, Mayor, City of Clarksville.