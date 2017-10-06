Busy Weekend Around Paris

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

—

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

—

Farmers and Artisan Market – Market Square Paris Saturday 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

—

The musical “Oliver” presented by Paris Community Theatre is happening this weekend (Oct 5). Showtimes and information at pct onstage dot com.

—

The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center proudly presents, “Journey Stories” a traveling exhibit organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Our nation’s history is a patchwork of many stories, woven over time from the voyages of people, voluntary and involuntary, who traveled to build new lives state-to-state, across the continent, and from around the world.



No matter the country of origin or reason for coming here, from our earliest days, Americans have been intensely mobile, and we still are. Travel over roads, rails, rivers, and trails, even the skies, have shaped our cultural and economic landscape. In many ways, our Journey Stories define us.



Exhibition dates are Friday (Sep 29) through Saturday (Nov 11). Valley of the Caddo Museum is located at 1115 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas. Hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm every Friday and Saturday except major holidays. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

—

Friday night (Oct 6) at 7:30 pm the North Lamar Education Foundation presents comedian John Felts at the North Lamar High School Auditorium. It’s comedy for audiences seeking good humor and good taste. Opening for Felts will be Christian band Eat, Sleep, Breathe. Preferred seating tickets are $40, General Admission tickets are $30. Tickets sold at any North Lamar campus office. Food is provided by Burgerland and included in ticket price. Proceeds benefit North Lamar Education Foundation.

—

Come out to Pine Mountain Park in Rattan for the Outlaw Crew and CASA 3rd Annual Toy Drive Saturday (Oct 7). Help brighten up the holidays for children. Admission is a new unwrapped toy worth $10 or more. Make a difference in a child’s life and bring a smile. Sponsored by City Body Shop and Wrecker Service, The Outlaws and CASA for kids.

—-

Neal McCoy is performing a benefit concert for the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Saturday (Oct 7) at Drake’s Party Barn 6090 US 271, Powderly. That is six miles north of Paris. Tickets available now on their website rrvvm.com.

This year they are offering reserved seating for a VIP table of eight. General Admission – $50/VIP Table for eight – $500. Price includes burgers and beverages!

—

Paris Oktoberfest October 6 and 7 at the Gibraltar Hotel Grounds Downtown Paris. Some of the best authentic German and Texan food around! Great Live Music featuring Brave Combo, Das Ist Lustig and more. Libations, shopping, and vendors from all over the region make for family fun! More info at Paris Oktoberfest dot com.

—

Cruisin On the Plaza Friday night (Oct 6) downtown on the Plaza from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Enjoy viewing and visiting with proud owners of Antique, vintage and refurbished automobiles.