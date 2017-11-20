Churches Seeking Advise

Scores of area pastors and church staff members filled are seeking help with Police Department’s training center to learn how to keep their congregations safe. Paris Police Department is offering its services to advise church congregations. Texarkana’s Police Department held a two-hour meeting last Thursday with small churches after the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Its focus was to encourage the organization of a church security team and the proper response to an active shooter and other threats. Today 75 percent of all churches don’t have a security plan, and officials would like to give suggestions to help them provide a safe place to worship because criminals now want to cause intentional disaster in churches.