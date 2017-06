It is your choice to believe or not about climate change. Here is one for you to mull over. American Airlines announced Monday that it had canceled its regional flights, about 45, for Tuesday (Jun 20). Monday the airline canceled seven flights. It is because of the intense summer temperatures in Phoenix. Boeing’s aircraft have a limit of about 120 degrees. Other aircraft have a limit of about 118 degrees. Temperatures in Phoenix are forecast to be 110 to 120 degrees through Saturday.