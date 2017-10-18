Duck Dynasty Couple to Appear at Paris Pregnancy Care Center Event

Two of the stars of the hit reality TV series “Duck Dynasty” will appear at the annual banquet for the Paris Pregnancy Care Center tomorrow night at Love Civic Center. Al and Lisa Robertson will be the featured speakers at the fundraiser, which will be held from 6:30 pm until 10:00 pm. Music will be provided by Dustin May and other entertainers, and the meal will be catered by the Savory Sisters. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call 903-784-1555. There will be appeals for donations at the event.