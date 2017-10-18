Tri-City Charter
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Car Mart Drive Away Cancer Header Banner
Hess-Header Banner
Dale of a Deal
Hopkins County Fall Festival

Duck Dynasty Couple to Appear at Paris Pregnancy Care Center Event

56 mins ago News, Paris News

 

Two of the stars of the hit reality TV series “Duck Dynasty” will appear at the annual banquet for the Paris Pregnancy Care Center tomorrow night at Love Civic Center. Al and Lisa Robertson will be the featured speakers at the fundraiser, which will be held from 6:30 pm until 10:00 pm. Music will be provided by Dustin May and other entertainers, and the meal will be catered by the Savory Sisters. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call 903-784-1555. There will be appeals for donations at the event.

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     