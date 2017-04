An East Texas man is being held on $100,000 bond on several assault charges. Longview police say 18 year old Dayton Reed Mize pulled a knife on a group of people at a party, fled from the scene but then fell on his knife. When he was caught by an officer, he allegedly punched the officer in the face. Mize is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a police officer. The officer was not injured.