Education Council Names Choctaw Outstanding Elder

From left, are Randi Sunday, Larry Amos and Tierra Fudge-Roberts. Amos was named “Outstanding Elder” by members of the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education.

McALESTER – Larry Amos of McAlester is teaching his clients by example. As a Career Development counselor for the Choctaw Nation, he guides those who come to him toward achieving their best. Earlier this month, Amos was named “Outstanding Elder” by the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education.

The presentation was at the 2017 Awards Luncheon of the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education. The event was Dec. 5 in Durant at the Choctaw Nation Casino Resort and Conference Center in conjunction with the organization’s two-day Annual Conference. The state chapter has recognition by the National Indian Education Association.

“Others received awards that day, too,” Amos said, deflecting the spotlight off himself. “Parents, teachers and other educators were recognized.”

However, it only takes a glance at Amos’s dedicated career to understanding why they selected him for the honor.

“Before doing this I was an educator for most of my life,” Amos said.

After receiving his master’s degree in 1975 is when his work began in public schools. His primary job was in Indian education programs, such as Title 7, where he served as a counselor and a director.

While mostly in Oklahoma, Amos did Segway into Texas public schools for three years. His duties varied from overseeing funds and running fundraisers to assisting with Halloween events and Indigenous Day.

Though he retired from public school education in 2004, it did not mean the end of his counseling career or end his working in Indian culture. He has spent the last ten years with the Choctaw Nation’s Career Development program.

“I now work with vocationally oriented high school students and adults,” Amos said. “This program is nationwide, but my focus is in the 10 ½ counties in Southeastern Oklahoma, the Choctaw Nation.”

Last year, Choctaw Nation Career Development assisted 3,000 clients who completed their career goals. Amos counseled at least 200 of those. The McAlester office that Amos works with aids eligible clients in the surrounding area. There are 12 Career Development offices throughout Southeastern Oklahoma and Oklahoma City.

Amos has advised and guided many young people over the years as well as any parent.

For Career Development applications and information, Choctaw tribal members should phone 866-933-2260. Forms may also be obtained online by visiting choctawcareers.com.

Also, some of the activities are in the coming months by the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education, including the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society Induction Ceremony & Dinner April 26, 2018, at the Choctaw Casino Resort. For more information, visit the Web site, http://oklahoma-ocie.org/index.html.